CM’s inspection chief visits BVH, reviews facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate Chairperson Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).

The hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Bukhari briefed him on its history and the medical facilities provided. Also present were the Medical Superintendent of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and other administrative officers.

Babar Alaudin acknowledged BVH’s historic significance and stressed the importance of preserving its original structure. He commended the doctors and paramedical staff for their dedication and service.

During the visit, Dr Amir Bukhari outlined the ongoing revamping, restoration, and renovation efforts in the hospital’s OPD, emergency department, and wards.

He provided details on patient care, the availability of medicines, and diagnostic facilities. BVH, a 1,609-bed hospital, treats approximately 6,000 OPD patients daily, while 2,500 to 3,000 patients receive care in the emergency department.

Additionally, the Medical Superintendent of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital highlighted that the 411-bed facility offers a range of medical services. Dr. Amara, Assistant Medical Superintendent of the Cardiac Centre Bahawalpur, briefed the chairperson on the centre’s angiography, cardiac surgery, and heart disease treatment services.

Later, Babar Alaudin visited BVH’s pediatric ward, pediatric nursery, emergency department, and cardiac centre. He interacted with patients to assess the quality of healthcare services and their overall experience.