UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Kamran Bangash Aide Hints At Complete Lockdown If Number Of Cases Increased

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:54 PM

CM's Kamran Bangash Aide hints at complete lockdown if number of cases increased

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education, Kamaran Bangash on Thursday said if number of COVID-19 patients exceeded from 70 to 80 percent at hospitals, a complete lockdown could be imposed in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamaran Bangash on Thursday said if number of COVID-19 patients exceeded from 70 to 80 percent at hospitals, a complete lockdown could be imposed in the province.

The third wave of COVID-19, he said, was much dangerous and if the ratio of cases increased then some difficult decisions could be taken as per the situation. However, he said stern restrictions have been imposed in the province by deciding to close all the bazaars by 08:00 p.m.

In a media statement he said a notification has already been issued by the KP Home Department regarding closure of commercial businesses by 08:00p.m. that would strictly be implemented. Nine districts with high coronavirus rate including Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, Abbottabad and Charsadda have been specified for strict compliance of SOPs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In other districts too where the coronavirus ratio exceeded from 10 percent, educational institutions would be closed to counter the further spread of the virus.

He said a three-member committee comprising KP Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousufzai and Kamran Bangash has been formed to make talks with representatives of the traders' community on closure of business places under the new SOPs order.

He said, Federal Minister, Asad Umer in his tweet message has also warned the people to take the third wave of COVID-19 very seriously as it was more dangerous than the past and cases were on the rise.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Abbottabad Swat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Dir Malakand Swabi Media All From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Huawei reaffirms cybersecurity commitment and agre ..

14 minutes ago

IT exports to reach $5bn in islamabad

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls for Joining Effort of Various Formats ..

2 minutes ago

China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge ..

2 minutes ago

Russia registers 9,803 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 56,069 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.