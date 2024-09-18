Open Menu

CM's 'Khailta Punjab' Programme To Be Held On Sept 26

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The inauguration of Chief Minister's 'Khailta Punjab' programme would be held on Sept 26, under the auspices of the district administration.

As part of the program, sports and cultural events will be organized. Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Muhammad Asad Ali, revealed it while presiding over a review meeting for the organization of sports and cultural events under the programme.

The meeting was attended by district officers from various departments, including Sports, District Council, school education department, and Higher Education Department.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General mentioned that the inauguration ceremony for the Khailta Punjab program's sports and cultural events will be held at Gymkhana Lodhran, starting with a grand cultural night.

He further added that the sports events will include tape-ball cricket, badminton (boys and girls), kabaddi, athletics (boys and girls), hockey, football, mass wrestling (boys and girls), tug of war, volleyball (softball), mat wrestling, cycling, and marathon races.

In addition to the sports competitions, various other events would also be organized. Cultural events will include a cultural night show, food festival/cooking competitions, a tech fair for freelancing, a tree plantation campaign and an art show.

