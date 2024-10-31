(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) District Sports Officer Sargodha Saima Manzoor said on Thursday that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's 'Khelta Punjab' (Sports events) initiative would start from November 1 and continue till November 14 at various locations of the district.

Talking to APP on Thursday, she said the programme would feature a variety of sports events, aiming to promote athletic activities across the region. The competitions includes Inter-Club Kabaddi at Government Girls High school Chak no 80 NB, football at Company Bagh, athletics and tape-ball cricket at the Sports Stadium,hockey game at the hockey ground, and badminton at Sir Syed Complex and the sports gymnasium.

The 'Khelta Punjab' programme would officially launch on Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. at the Sargodha Sports Gymnasium, she added.