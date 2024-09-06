LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Principal Agriculture Officer Muhammad Zafar Malik has said the Punjab Chief Minister’s Kisan card programme disbursement process has been started from tehsil Kehror Pacca of district Lodhran.

He stated that distribution centres have been established in all three tehsils of the district. He said that under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Agriculture Transformation Programme, exemplary measures were being taken for development and prosperity of farmers in the agricultural sector.

A total of 22,516 applications have been received from across the district for Kisan Cards. He said that all Kisan Card distribution centres have been equipped with proper sitting arrangements for farmers, access to clean and cold drinking water, and other essential facilities.

Eligible farmers have started receiving approval messages for the Kisan Card.

Additionally, the principal agriculture officer highlighted that the registration process for Kisan Cards was being expanded on a daily basis according to the project timeline. He confirmed that the registration process for the Punjab Chief Minister’s Kisan Card was progressing swiftly in District Lodhran.

Having a Kisan Card is mandatory for availing benefits such as solar tube-wells, tractors, and concrete water channels. Farmers owning agricultural land ranging from 1 acre to 12.5 acres are eligible to register for the Kisan Card.