Open Menu

CM's Kisan Card Distribution Process Begins In Lodhran District

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM

CM's Kisan Card distribution process begins in Lodhran district

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Principal Agriculture Officer Muhammad Zafar Malik has said the Punjab Chief Minister’s Kisan card programme disbursement process has been started from tehsil Kehror Pacca of district Lodhran.

He stated that distribution centres have been established in all three tehsils of the district. He said that under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Agriculture Transformation Programme, exemplary measures were being taken for development and prosperity of farmers in the agricultural sector.

A total of 22,516 applications have been received from across the district for Kisan Cards. He said that all Kisan Card distribution centres have been equipped with proper sitting arrangements for farmers, access to clean and cold drinking water, and other essential facilities.

Eligible farmers have started receiving approval messages for the Kisan Card.

Additionally, the principal agriculture officer highlighted that the registration process for Kisan Cards was being expanded on a daily basis according to the project timeline. He confirmed that the registration process for the Punjab Chief Minister’s Kisan Card was progressing swiftly in District Lodhran.

Having a Kisan Card is mandatory for availing benefits such as solar tube-wells, tractors, and concrete water channels. Farmers owning agricultural land ranging from 1 acre to 12.5 acres are eligible to register for the Kisan Card.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Agriculture Lodhran All From

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

4 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

6 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

7 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

7 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

8 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan