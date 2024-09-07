ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) In charge of the Virtual Women Police Station Salwat Samrana on Saturday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz, Punjab is witnessing a paradigm shift in the way women's safety and security are being addressed on priority.

"Punjab is becoming a reality and women are feeling more confident and empowered than ever before", she said.

Talking to the ptv news channel, Salwat urged the media to educate women in remote areas about the services of the first Virtual Women police station as it was setting new standards for the dispensation of justice all over Punjab.

The Virtual Women Police Station is a beacon of hope for women in Punjab, providing them a platform to speak out against injustices and thus seek help.

She urged women to come forward and utilize this facility without hesitation.

She emphasized the crucial role of media in spreading awareness about this innovative initiative, which aims to provide a safe and secure platform for women to report crimes and seek justice.

The In charge highlighted the importance of collaboration between the media, government, and civil society to create a society where women feel empowered and protected.

She said the Virtual Women Police Station is a groundbreaking initiative that has the potential to transform the lives of women in Punjab, and the media has a critical role to play in making it a success.

Responding to a query, she said the virtual women's police station is equipped with trained personnel, who are sensitive to the needs of women and handle each case with utmost care and professionalism, providing emotional support and guidance throughout the process.

The In-charge assured that the Virtual Women Police Station provides a comprehensive support system, guiding applicants throughout the process, from filing an FIR to the final verdict, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

She highlighted the accessibility of the Virtual Women Police Station, operating 24/7, allowing women to reach out whenever they need assistance, using various channels, including phone, app, and video calls, making it convenient and user-friendly.

The In-charge emphasized the importance of privacy and confidentiality, stating that the Virtual Women Police Station ensures complete anonymity, allowing women to report crimes without fear of retribution or social stigma, making it a safe and secure space to seek justice.