Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s revolutionary initiative to distribute livestock among deserving women is set to take place in Khanewal district on February 27. The distribution ceremony will be held at Government Model Boys High school.

A meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Sulaiman, was convened to review the arrangements for the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Ehsan-ul-Haq, and other officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Salma Sulaiman termed the initiative a commendable step by CM Maryam Nawaz, ensuring that livestock is being distributed transparently to the most deserving women. She directed authorities to make foolproof arrangements for the event, ensuring the smooth execution of this welfare program aimed at economic empowerment.