CM’s message

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) “Establishment of solidarity, compassion and equality is the foundation of a better and peaceful society,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Day of Human Solidarity. She added, ”Only through human solidarity can poverty, injustice and social inequality be eliminated.

”

She said,” The Punjab government is following the principles of humanitarian service. All policies and projects of the Punjab government are dedicated to serving humanity and the welfare of the weaker sections. We are promoting the principles of solidarity, brotherhood and social justice by including every segment of society in the development stream.”

He said, ”We are working day and night to create a society where everyone has equal opportunities. Play your role in serving humanity beyond color, race, religion and nation.”