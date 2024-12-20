CM’s Message
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) “Establishment of solidarity, compassion and equality is the foundation of a better and peaceful society,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Day of Human Solidarity. She added, ”Only through human solidarity can poverty, injustice and social inequality be eliminated.
”
She said,” The Punjab government is following the principles of humanitarian service. All policies and projects of the Punjab government are dedicated to serving humanity and the welfare of the weaker sections. We are promoting the principles of solidarity, brotherhood and social justice by including every segment of society in the development stream.”
He said, ”We are working day and night to create a society where everyone has equal opportunities. Play your role in serving humanity beyond color, race, religion and nation.”
Recent Stories
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister Siddiqui stresses skill-based education for youths6 minutes ago
-
IIUI delegation visits Parliament House7 minutes ago
-
PM directs Law Ministry to amicably resolve Madaris registration issue7 minutes ago
-
Two human smugglers involved in Greek boat accident arrested7 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM discusses transformative police reforms7 minutes ago
-
PM warns against complacency in action against officers involved in human trafficking7 minutes ago
-
CM’s message7 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates cricket team7 minutes ago
-
Speakers at Women's Parliamentary Caucus call for sustained policies to ensure gender equality, pove ..7 minutes ago
-
Vital for Pakistan to navigate through its relationship with China, US: former envoys17 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 27,000 POs17 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate presides over inaugural meeting of PIPS BoG17 minutes ago