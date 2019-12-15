UrduPoint.com
CM's Message On 5th Anniversary Of Martyrs Of APS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

CM's message on 5th anniversary of martyrs of APS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the students and teachers of the APS had written a history with their blood to make Pakistan secure and peaceful.

In his message on the eve of the fifth anniversary of martyrs of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar, he said the terrorists who committed barbarity five years ago with innocent children met their logical end.

The great sacrifices of students and teachers would bear fruits who embraced martyrdom during the tragic incident, he said and added exemplary unity of the nation had come to surface owing to great sacrifices laid down by the martyrs in the war against terrorism.

The great sacrifices of martyrs had induced a new spirit and courage in hearts and minds of the nation, he said.

The 16th of December would always refresh the memories of great sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of the APS and the nation will never forget everlasting and unforgettable sacrifices of the children and teachers of the APS, the CM said.

The martyred children and teachers were heroes of the nation, Usman Buzdar said and added that there was no room for terrorism and extremism in Pakistan.

The nation was paying rich tribute to the great and unforgettable sacrifices of the martyrs of the APS, he said.

