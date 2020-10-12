Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that protection of people's life and property in natural calamities and disasters was the responsibility of state while such misfortunes remind us about the infinite powers of nature

In his message on International Day for Disaster Reduction, the CM observed that advance measures can help in reducing the damages and added the Punjab government was using modern technology for safety from disasters and calamities.

He stated the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was being further improved to provide better service delivery.

An effective response-mechanism is imperative to reduce the damages and it is sanguine that PDMA has shown betterperformance in difficult situations like corona pandemic andlocust attack, the CM added.