LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that violence against women is a criminal act and made it clear that any brutality or oppression against women is intolerable.

In his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the CM said: "We must stop all types of violence against women in society." islam gives equal rights to women and there are clear orders about the rights of women in the Holy Qur'an, he mentioned.

He said women have been given the right to protection, education, work and freedom of choice by Islam. The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized the sanctity of women and their rights and demonstrated exemplary conduct towards women.

This day ensures protection for women victims of violence and allows them to lead adignified life, he vowed. "We must fulfil religious, social and moral responsibilities and pledgeto end all forms of violence against women" he added.