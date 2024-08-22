Open Menu

CM’s Message On Int'l Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:51 PM

CM’s message On Int'l Day in Support of Victims of Torture

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that no religion allows violence. There is no religion in the world that encourages violence against people of different faiths

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that no religion allows violence. There is no religion in the world that encourages violence against people of different faiths.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a special message on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on the Basis of Beliefs and Religion said, ”Inflicting torture and violence on the basis of religion and beliefs is a reprehensible act. The Muslims are targeted on the basis of religion as growing Islamophobia is its prime example. For decades, Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine have been put to torture on the basis of beliefs.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan gives equal respect to followers of all religions and beliefs. The white colour in the green crescent flag of Pakistan represents different religions as all are Pakistanis and there is no discrimination.

Strict action has been undertaken against such hidden hands which are involved in committing violence on the minorities and are dealt with an iron hand. The Government of Punjab is committed to promoting religious harmony and tolerance.”

The CM added, ”Discrimination or violence on the basis of one's religion or belief must be stopped. We should promote love, tolerance and brotherhood in the society. Such nefarious elements which strive to incite religious discrimination and hatred must be defeated.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif appealed to stand against violence and prejudice and play an effective role for a peaceful and secure society.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Palestine Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Muslim All Love

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

10 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

10 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

10 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

10 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

10 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

10 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

10 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

10 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan