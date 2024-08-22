CM’s Message On Int'l Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that no religion allows violence. There is no religion in the world that encourages violence against people of different faiths
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that no religion allows violence. There is no religion in the world that encourages violence against people of different faiths.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a special message on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on the Basis of Beliefs and Religion said, ”Inflicting torture and violence on the basis of religion and beliefs is a reprehensible act. The Muslims are targeted on the basis of religion as growing Islamophobia is its prime example. For decades, Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine have been put to torture on the basis of beliefs.”
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan gives equal respect to followers of all religions and beliefs. The white colour in the green crescent flag of Pakistan represents different religions as all are Pakistanis and there is no discrimination.
Strict action has been undertaken against such hidden hands which are involved in committing violence on the minorities and are dealt with an iron hand. The Government of Punjab is committed to promoting religious harmony and tolerance.”
The CM added, ”Discrimination or violence on the basis of one's religion or belief must be stopped. We should promote love, tolerance and brotherhood in the society. Such nefarious elements which strive to incite religious discrimination and hatred must be defeated.”
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif appealed to stand against violence and prejudice and play an effective role for a peaceful and secure society.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..5 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident6 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam7 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB7 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority7 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM7 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister7 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case7 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner7 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui7 hours ago