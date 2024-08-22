Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that no religion allows violence. There is no religion in the world that encourages violence against people of different faiths

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that no religion allows violence. There is no religion in the world that encourages violence against people of different faiths.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a special message on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on the Basis of Beliefs and Religion said, ”Inflicting torture and violence on the basis of religion and beliefs is a reprehensible act. The Muslims are targeted on the basis of religion as growing Islamophobia is its prime example. For decades, Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine have been put to torture on the basis of beliefs.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan gives equal respect to followers of all religions and beliefs. The white colour in the green crescent flag of Pakistan represents different religions as all are Pakistanis and there is no discrimination.

Strict action has been undertaken against such hidden hands which are involved in committing violence on the minorities and are dealt with an iron hand. The Government of Punjab is committed to promoting religious harmony and tolerance.”

The CM added, ”Discrimination or violence on the basis of one's religion or belief must be stopped. We should promote love, tolerance and brotherhood in the society. Such nefarious elements which strive to incite religious discrimination and hatred must be defeated.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif appealed to stand against violence and prejudice and play an effective role for a peaceful and secure society.