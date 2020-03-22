LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that citizens should stay in their homes at Pakistan Day as today's Pakistan was demanding to maintain social distance from us.

He said "Being a nation we have to fulfill responsibility to understanding the prevailing challenges of Pakistan.

The Pakistani nation will defeat coronavirus with the same zeal and spirit in which Pakistan Resolution was passed on 23rd March 1940.

"War of prevention from coronavirus is our joint war, this nation will defeat this fatal disease in the same way with which Muslims of sub-continent got a separate motherland after the successful struggle,we neither have to shack hand nor embrace anyone because our hearts are already joint together. We pay rich tributes to our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and all the respectable leaders of Muslim League under whose leadership Pakistan resolution was passed.

" Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message on Pakistan Day said that 23rd March 1940 was a day of fulfilment of our aspirations, high spirit and materialization of our dreams. He said that the struggle of a separate motherland got succeeded after rendering so many sacrifices under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The miracle of Pakistan would never have come into existence if different tribes and nation of sub-continent did not decide to become one nation, he added.

PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation stone of a new Pakistan, he said and added that "Today is a day to express unshaken love for Pakistan."He said Allama Iqbal saw the dream of freedom of Muslim of sub-continent and independent state. This dream was materialized under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.