UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Message On 'Pakistan Day'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:30 PM

CM's message on 'Pakistan Day'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that citizens should stay in their homes at Pakistan Day as today's Pakistan was demanding to maintain social distance from us.

He said "Being a nation we have to fulfill responsibility to understanding the prevailing challenges of Pakistan.

The Pakistani nation will defeat coronavirus with the same zeal and spirit in which Pakistan Resolution was passed on 23rd March 1940.

"War of prevention from coronavirus is our joint war, this nation will defeat this fatal disease in the same way with which Muslims of sub-continent got a separate motherland after the successful struggle,we neither have to shack hand nor embrace anyone because our hearts are already joint together. We pay rich tributes to our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and all the respectable leaders of Muslim League under whose leadership Pakistan resolution was passed.

" Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message on Pakistan Day said that 23rd March 1940 was a day of fulfilment of our aspirations, high spirit and materialization of our dreams. He said that the struggle of a separate motherland got succeeded after rendering so many sacrifices under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The miracle of Pakistan would never have come into existence if different tribes and nation of sub-continent did not decide to become one nation, he added.

PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation stone of a new Pakistan, he said and added that "Today is a day to express unshaken love for Pakistan."He said Allama Iqbal saw the dream of freedom of Muslim of sub-continent and independent state. This dream was materialized under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day Same March Muslim All From Government Usman Buzdar Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

4 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.