CM's Message On Palestine Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the Palestinian people are fighting

for their fundamental rights and the protection of their land.

In her message on the Day of Solidarity with Palestine, the CM said affirmed Pakistan's unwavering

support for the Palestinian cause.

The CM highlighted the plight of the Palestinian people and condemning the global silence as a tragedy for humanity. “The issue of Palestine is not just a Palestinian issue, but a global issue” she said.

The CM noted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had consistently advocated for

Palestinian rights and opposed Israeli aggression on various platforms.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

had also presented a robust roadmap for addressing the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

CM Maryam Nawaz declared that the government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with Palestine,

asserting that lasting peace in the world cannot be achieved until a just solution that aligns with the

aspirations of the Palestinian people is found.

She urged the international community and human rights organizations to step forward and assist the oppressed Palestinian people in safeguarding their rights.

