LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt congratulations to

the people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.

In her message, the CM conveyed her best wishes to King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud

and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the deep connection between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,

rooted in shared beliefs, culture, and traditions. She stated that Saudi Arabia holds a special place

in the hearts of all Pakistanis and is regarded as a spiritual center for the nation.

Highlighting the strong ties between the two countries, she noted that the respect and reverence for

the Haramain Sharifain is the foundation of their relationship.

Maryam Nawaz praised Saudi Arabia's vision of "We Dream and We Achieve" and acknowledged

the invaluable support that Saudi Arabia has provided to Pakistan during challenging times.