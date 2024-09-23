CM's Message On Saudi Arabia’s National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt congratulations to
the people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.
In her message, the CM conveyed her best wishes to King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud
and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.
CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the deep connection between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,
rooted in shared beliefs, culture, and traditions. She stated that Saudi Arabia holds a special place
in the hearts of all Pakistanis and is regarded as a spiritual center for the nation.
Highlighting the strong ties between the two countries, she noted that the respect and reverence for
the Haramain Sharifain is the foundation of their relationship.
Maryam Nawaz praised Saudi Arabia's vision of "We Dream and We Achieve" and acknowledged
the invaluable support that Saudi Arabia has provided to Pakistan during challenging times.
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC urge for collective efforts to reduce dengue morbidity2 minutes ago
-
Power thief booked2 minutes ago
-
Trained teachers are nation's asset: minister11 minutes ago
-
297 held for overcharging12 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day12 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café host reference on novel ‘ Siyah Heeray’21 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles 180 emergencies last week21 minutes ago
-
241 Green tractors to be provided on subsidy in Lodhran21 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting after assuming charge22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 45 kg drugs in 11 operations31 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide takes notice of 54,000 cases of Malaria reported from KP41 minutes ago
-
Woman hit to death42 minutes ago