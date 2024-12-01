CM’s message on World AIDS Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) AIDS is a major social and economic problem, everyone will have to make efforts for its prevention,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World AIDS Day. She added,”Our resolve is to make AIDS-affected people productive citizens of the state through treatment and guidance.” She highlighted,”AIDS patients deserve sympathy, not hatred.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Inequality in access to AIDS prevention, testing and treatment must be eliminated.

” She added,”Services of communities active in the eradication and treatment of AIDS are commendable.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Implementation of AIDS screening SOPs for dialysis is being ensured across Punjab.” She added,”Legal action has been taken against those who neglected AIDS prevention protocols during dialysis in Multan.” She underscored,”We are ensuring steps to achieve goal of AIDS eradication.”