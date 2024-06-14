Open Menu

CM's Message On 'World Blood Donation Day'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that World Blood Donation Day is a day to thank those who donate their precious blood to save lives of others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that World Blood Donation Day is a day to thank those who donate their precious blood to save lives of others.

In a message on World Blood Donation Day, she said, ”On this day, I pay tribute to all those who have saved lives by donating blood.

Madam Chief Minister said,” Donating blood is a good practice. Every drop of donated blood is a ray of hope for a patient who is fighting for his life.” She added,”I salute to the voluntary blood donors. By donating blood, they give a gift of life to someone in dire need.” She asked the youth of the province to set an example of donating blood in Punjab's youth blood donation campaign.

