CM's Message On 'World Blood Donation Day'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that World Blood Donation Day is a day to thank those who donate their precious blood to save lives of others.
In a message on World Blood Donation Day, she said, ”On this day, I pay tribute to all those who have saved lives by donating blood.
”
Madam Chief Minister said,” Donating blood is a good practice. Every drop of donated blood is a ray of hope for a patient who is fighting for his life.” She added,”I salute to the voluntary blood donors. By donating blood, they give a gift of life to someone in dire need.” She asked the youth of the province to set an example of donating blood in Punjab's youth blood donation campaign.
