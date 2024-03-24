Open Menu

CM's Message On World TB Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

CM's message on World TB Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her unwavering determination for the complete eradication of TB.

In her message on World Anti-TB Day, she added,”TB is treatable, it is very important to make people aware of this.” She said,”The battle to end TB must be won for a healthy Punjab.

Termination of TB is possible through timely diagnosis and effective treatment. The lives of patients dying of TB can be saved with effective treatment.”

Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted,”Preventing TB requires ensuring access to quality treatment for the community. The struggle to end TB will not stop. We all have to work together for its prevention. It is the responsibility of all of us to save the mothers, sisters and daughters suffering from TB.“

