CM's Message On World Tourism Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on World Tourism Day, sent greetings to all those who are passionate about tourism.

She added,”Allah (SWT) has invited man to walk on the earth and meditate.” She highlighted,"Tourism ignites natural abilities of a person and helps him think about himself and the universe around.”

The Chief Minister said, “Allah (SWT) has blessed our beloved homeland with immense tourism potential and all possible resources will be utilized for the promotion of tourism.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The regions of Punjab rich in natural beauty are second to none. The historical, cultural and natural heritage of Punjab is a rich source of attraction for tourists from all over the world.

” She underscored,"Sustainable measures are being taken for the promotion of religious tourism in Punjab.”

She said,"Ancient forts, religious places, picturesque valleys are very much suitable for tourism. We are determined to highlight a positive image of Pakistan at the international level through tourism. The Murree Development Plan will upgrade the infrastructure of Murree in modern style. Preliminary work has also started on the project of running a glass train from Rawalpindi to Murree.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,"It is Punjab’s honor to introduce hybrid double-decker buses for the first time in Pakistan. Tourism will display a beautiful face of Pakistan all over the world.”

