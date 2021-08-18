UrduPoint.com

CM's Message On Youm-e-Ashura

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:27 PM

CM's message on Youm-e-Ashura

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions wrote a new history by sacrificing their lives for a noble purpose while the incident of Karbala reminds us of the invaluable sacrifices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions wrote a new history by sacrificing their lives for a noble purpose while the incident of Karbala reminds us of the invaluable sacrifices.

In a message on Youm-e-Ashura here, the CM said the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala were worth following for us. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions did not surrender before the falsehood and sacrificed their lives. This was not an incident of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) but a part of the blessed life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he said. The martyrs live in the annals of history but the legacy of the falsehood does not survive, he continued.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions had given a strong message of not surrendering before the falsehood by sacrificing their lives and this incident had enlivened the golden principles of islam forever.

There is a growing need to follow the golden principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the nation should thwart the enemy's designs through unity, he emphasized.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave the sacrifice for the supremacy of Islam and humanity and taught the whole world to raise the voice of truth through his strong character and action. His struggle was an enduring message to firmly stand against oppression and 'we all should re-emphasize our commitment today to follow the golden principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in our lives,' he concluded.

