CM’s ‘One Student One Plant’ drive target 10,000 saplings in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The summer vacations 2025 will conclude in Multan with a rewarding green activity for students under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of ‘One Student One Plant’, targeting 10,000 saplings plantation across the city of saints and the activity would be monitored through a digital ‘tree-log’.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan, chairing a meeting to discuss monsoon plantation and CM Maryam’s vision, said that ‘One Student One Plant’ campaign would open with the opening of all educational institutions and would be completed in four phases.

Students from middle level to 10th class would join the first phase, first year and second year students would join the second phase while college students doing graduation would be part of the campaign’s third phase. The postgraduate students of universities would be contributing to this green initiative in the fourth phase.

Only local fruit and shady trees would be planted throughout the campaign and there would be no weaker plants, commissioner said adding that saplings were being arranged for distribution among school students at every tehsil in accordance with the number of students.

A digital tree log is being developed to keep record of all saplings supplied to students. Students would get additional marks based on their performance in plant care and nurturing, commissioner added.

He said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan is planned to distribute 3000 free saplings among citizens on Aug 14, the independence day, while total 10000 saplings will be planted during the monsoon plantation drive.

Khan said that forest department was being consulted on possibility of providing free saplings to the citizens.

Fresh university students would also get free saplings to develop and nurture green culture and environment-friendly life in society, the commissioner said.

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and PHA DG Kareem Bakhsh were also present.