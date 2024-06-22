Open Menu

CM's Plan For A Smog-free Punjab Initiates: Senior Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 11:40 PM

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb announced, in a statement, that the second phase of the Chief Minister's plan for a smog-free Punjab has been initiated to address the toxic fumes emitted by vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb announced, in a statement, that the second phase of the Chief Minister's plan for a smog-free Punjab has been initiated to address the toxic fumes emitted by vehicles.

It has also been decided to implement a modern computerized system for vehicle fitness certificates across Punjab.

She stated that all vehicles with faulty engines, and those emitting carbon and smoke, will be inspected and linked with a QR code. The chief minister has directed strict enforcement. Every vehicle and motorcycle will be issued a QR code to eliminate pollution caused by smoke, and this QR code will be renewed annually. Advanced technology and Safe City cameras are being used to monitor vehicles emitting smoke rigorously.

Maryam Aurangzeb mentioned that after assuming office, Maryam Nawaz Sharif devised a comprehensive plan to make the entire Punjab smog-free.

The plan includes measures to eliminate toxic and life-threatening smoke from industries, kilns, traffic, crop burning, plastic bags, and waste burning. As a result, significant improvements are being observed in controlling smoke emissions from traffic and vehicles.

Marriyam Aurangzeb added that the Environmental Protection Agency, police, and traffic staff would inspect the vehicle fitness certificates, and surveillance will be conducted through Safe City cameras. The Punjab government has also increased the rate of fines across the province, along with instructions for strict monitoring and enforcement of traffic laws.

She emphasized that strict actions against smoke-emitting vehicles were being taken to improve the environment. The chief minister has commended the EPA, traffic wardens, and police personnel for their effective measures against smoke-emitting vehicles.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Maryam Aurangzeb All From

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

15 seconds ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

17 seconds ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

45 minutes ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

45 minutes ago
 DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village rai ..

DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources

43 minutes ago
 Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn ..

Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city

43 minutes ago
PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key hold ..

PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba

43 minutes ago
 Gaza health officials say 24 killed in Israeli str ..

Gaza health officials say 24 killed in Israeli strikes

43 minutes ago
 Devcom-Pakistan launches ‘Mansoor Rahi Cubism Aw ..

Devcom-Pakistan launches ‘Mansoor Rahi Cubism Award’ in memory of legendary ..

43 minutes ago
 DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, review ..

DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public fa ..

2 hours ago
 Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain cl ..

Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash

2 hours ago
 Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole ..

Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan