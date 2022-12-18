UrduPoint.com

CM's Political Assistant Visits Gujrat Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2022 | 07:10 PM

CM's political assistant visits Gujrat jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis paid a surprise visit to Gujrat jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

He inspected different sections of the jail, along with Superintendent Jail Ghulam Sarwar Langriyal, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Robinson Aziz reviewed the arrangements of cleanliness and kitchen in the jail. He also inspected the medical facilities being provided to prisoners, along with the medicines. He also met relatives of prisoners and inquired about the obstacles faced by them.

He directed the jail administration to take special care of the prisoners; they were serving their sentence, but if they were treated with good manners, they would become good citizens after completing their sentence, he added. He said that violation of the fundamental rights of any citizen could not be accepted in any way.

Jail Superintendent Gujrat, Director Human Rights Muhammad Yusuf, Assistant Director Mian Umar Hayat and other relevant persons were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Jail Visit Gujrat Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

10 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

19 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

19 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

19 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.