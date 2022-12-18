(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis paid a surprise visit to Gujrat jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

He inspected different sections of the jail, along with Superintendent Jail Ghulam Sarwar Langriyal, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Robinson Aziz reviewed the arrangements of cleanliness and kitchen in the jail. He also inspected the medical facilities being provided to prisoners, along with the medicines. He also met relatives of prisoners and inquired about the obstacles faced by them.

He directed the jail administration to take special care of the prisoners; they were serving their sentence, but if they were treated with good manners, they would become good citizens after completing their sentence, he added. He said that violation of the fundamental rights of any citizen could not be accepted in any way.

Jail Superintendent Gujrat, Director Human Rights Muhammad Yusuf, Assistant Director Mian Umar Hayat and other relevant persons were also present.