LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar visited Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Sunday and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar himself tasted food being served to the prisoners and checked its quality.

He praised the quality of food being served to the prisoners.

Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar also inspected the jail hospital and reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the prisoner patients. He inquired the patients about their problems.

The political assistant stated that prisoners are also human beings and directed the concerned officials to provide them facilities according to law.