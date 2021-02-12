CMS providing free veterinary services to livestock of the area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery (CMS), Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (FVAS), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is providing free of cost and reliable clinical services to livestock farmers and small animal owners.

To support the vision of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Principal University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Prof. Dr Muhammad Khalid Mansoor to uplift veterinary education standards and produce clinically skilled veterinary graduates, the department has extended its clinical services seven days a week.

This will not only facilitate the community in the provision of the treatment to their animals but it will also generate more practical learning opportunities for the veterinary students.

It is also worth mentioning that the department has seven experienced PhD faculty members, who are well-trained in clinical skills of veterinary medicine and surgery.

The surgery section of the department has a fully functional operation theatre equipped with all kinds of surgical instruments in addition to gas anesthesia machine and sterilization equipment required for soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures.

The department is handling quite complicated surgical cases presented directly as well as referral cases by the government veterinary hospitals and dispensaries, and these surgical ailments are successfully cured by the CMS Faculty.

The department also welcomes the small-sized livestock community, dairy and poultry farmers, and small animal clients, to visit the facility for a free consultation about the clinical problems of their animals and satisfactory practical solutions.