CM’s Public School Organization program delivers remarkable results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Public School Organization Program continues to yield impressive results, as the management of government schools by highly educated youth brings significant improvements in education standards.

During a briefing held here on Wednesday, authorities informed the CM that following the first phase of the school reorganization program, the number of students has increased from 242,000 to 368,000, while the number of teachers across the province has risen from 8,037 to 15,114. Additionally, teachers’ salaries in government schools under private management have tripled, ensuring better compensation for educators.

The CM was apprised that under the new management, 35 new classrooms have been built within a few months, while 459 others have been renovated.

The availability of chairs and desks for students has increased from 371,000 to 523,000, significantly improving classroom facilities.

The CM was briefed that new and modern computer labs have been established in outsourced schools under a self-help model. Infrastructure improvements also include the construction of 110 new toilets, renovation of 2,762 existing ones, and the provision of boundary walls and water supply for 158 schools. Moreover, 1,389 water pumps have been installed to ensure uninterrupted access to clean water.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her satisfaction with the progress and emphasized her commitment to transforming Punjab’s education sector through innovation, better facilities, and enhanced teacher support.