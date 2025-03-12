Open Menu

CM’s Public School Organization Program Delivers Remarkable Results

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

CM’s Public School Organization program delivers remarkable results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Public School Organization Program continues to yield impressive results, as the management of government schools by highly educated youth brings significant improvements in education standards.

During a briefing held here on Wednesday, authorities informed the CM that following the first phase of the school reorganization program, the number of students has increased from 242,000 to 368,000, while the number of teachers across the province has risen from 8,037 to 15,114. Additionally, teachers’ salaries in government schools under private management have tripled, ensuring better compensation for educators.

The CM was apprised that under the new management, 35 new classrooms have been built within a few months, while 459 others have been renovated.

The availability of chairs and desks for students has increased from 371,000 to 523,000, significantly improving classroom facilities.

The CM was briefed that new and modern computer labs have been established in outsourced schools under a self-help model. Infrastructure improvements also include the construction of 110 new toilets, renovation of 2,762 existing ones, and the provision of boundary walls and water supply for 158 schools. Moreover, 1,389 water pumps have been installed to ensure uninterrupted access to clean water.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her satisfaction with the progress and emphasized her commitment to transforming Punjab’s education sector through innovation, better facilities, and enhanced teacher support.

Recent Stories

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 minutes ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

26 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attr ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

1 hour ago
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, ..

Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth

2 hours ago
 NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community ..

NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..

2 hours ago
 Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

3 hours ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

3 hours ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan