UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CMs Punjab, Balochistan Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:18 PM

CMs Punjab, Balochistan discuss matters of mutual interest

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA here on Wednesday and discussed different matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA here on Wednesday and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Jam Kamal Khan thanked the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the cooperation extended by Punjab government and both further agreed to take collective steps for saving crops from locust attack and eradication of coronavirus.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had taken every necessary step to overcome the spread of the coronavirus and also adopted different measures to save crops from locust attack. The crops were not much damaged due to timely governmental efforts and line departments were further directed to ensure the safety of crops from the next possible locust attack, he said.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that Punjab would continue to serve the people living in Balochistan. The development of Balochistan was as dear as that of Punjab, he added.

The CM said that a technical college would be established in Kharan, a community centre in Taftan and a 100-bed hospital would be established in Turbat for which 1.

25 billion rupees had been allocated in the provincial budget.

He assured that Punjab would make every effort to serve the people of Balochistan province and further said that funds had been provided to restore the mausoleum of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind in Okara. Both the provinces would move forward jointly in the journey of development, he said and added the Punjab government would extend every possible cooperation for the development of Balochistan province and inter-provincial harmony would be further promoted.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan thanked the Punjab government for the restoration of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind. "We consider Punjab as our home and the inter-provincial harmony is more needed than before. The public welfare journey would be extended while benefiting from each other's experiences," he added.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Samiullah Chaudhary MPA, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, ACS (Infrastructure), ACS (Home) and Secretary HR and Minorities' Affairs were also present.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar welcomed Chief Minister Balochistan at the Lahore Airport.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Okara Turbat Kharan From Billion Airport Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

51 minutes ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

51 minutes ago

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

2 hours ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

2 hours ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

2 hours ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.