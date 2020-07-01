CMs Punjab, Balochistan discuss matters of mutual interest

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA here on Wednesday and discussed different matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA here on Wednesday and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Jam Kamal Khan thanked the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the cooperation extended by Punjab government and both further agreed to take collective steps for saving crops from locust attack and eradication of coronavirus.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had taken every necessary step to overcome the spread of the coronavirus and also adopted different measures to save crops from locust attack. The crops were not much damaged due to timely governmental efforts and line departments were further directed to ensure the safety of crops from the next possible locust attack, he said.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that Punjab would continue to serve the people living in Balochistan. The development of Balochistan was as dear as that of Punjab, he added.

The CM said that a technical college would be established in Kharan, a community centre in Taftan and a 100-bed hospital would be established in Turbat for which 1.

25 billion rupees had been allocated in the provincial budget.

He assured that Punjab would make every effort to serve the people of Balochistan province and further said that funds had been provided to restore the mausoleum of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind in Okara. Both the provinces would move forward jointly in the journey of development, he said and added the Punjab government would extend every possible cooperation for the development of Balochistan province and inter-provincial harmony would be further promoted.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan thanked the Punjab government for the restoration of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind. "We consider Punjab as our home and the inter-provincial harmony is more needed than before. The public welfare journey would be extended while benefiting from each other's experiences," he added.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Samiullah Chaudhary MPA, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, ACS (Infrastructure), ACS (Home) and Secretary HR and Minorities' Affairs were also present.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar welcomed Chief Minister Balochistan at the Lahore Airport.