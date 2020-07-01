CMs Punjab, Balochistan visits residence of Brig Hassan Afzal Shaheed

Chief Ministers of Punjab and Balochistan Sardar Usman Buzdar and Jam Kamal Khan visited the residence of Brig Hassan Afzal Shaheed, Sector Commander ISI Balochistan on Wednesday

They expressed a deep sense of sorrow with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, CCPO Lahore and others were also present on this occasion.