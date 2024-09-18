Open Menu

CMS 's Door Open To Public For Their Grievences: Bugti

September 18, 2024

CMS 's door open to public for their grievences: Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti reiterated his commitment to resolving public issues, stating that the doors of the Balochistan Chief Minister Secretariat remain open to the general public.

During a meeting with people from remote areas of the province, Bugti listened to their grievances and issued immediate orders to concerned authorities to address their concerns.

Sarfraz Bugti said that sustainable solutions to public problems could be found by improving governance, saying that the common man is deprived of health, education and basic facilities and suffers from various problems.

He said that govt institutions established for public interest should play an active role according to their mandate so 90 percent of the problems could be solved at the local level.

The chief minister said that every official holding the position has to perform his assigned work adding that govt officers are responsible to serve people and solve problems in the area.

Reaffirming his administration's commitment to addressing public concerns, Bugti stated that the provincial government is striving to meet public expectations, adding that the CM's office has been working tirelessly to address various issues.

