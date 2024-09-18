CMS 's Door Open To Public For Their Grievences: Bugti
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 11:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti reiterated his commitment to resolving public issues, stating that the doors of the Balochistan Chief Minister Secretariat remain open to the general public.
During a meeting with people from remote areas of the province, Bugti listened to their grievances and issued immediate orders to concerned authorities to address their concerns.
Sarfraz Bugti said that sustainable solutions to public problems could be found by improving governance, saying that the common man is deprived of health, education and basic facilities and suffers from various problems.
He said that govt institutions established for public interest should play an active role according to their mandate so 90 percent of the problems could be solved at the local level.
The chief minister said that every official holding the position has to perform his assigned work adding that govt officers are responsible to serve people and solve problems in the area.
Reaffirming his administration's commitment to addressing public concerns, Bugti stated that the provincial government is striving to meet public expectations, adding that the CM's office has been working tirelessly to address various issues.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM emphasizes enhanced cooperation with British leadership3 minutes ago
-
Democracy essential system for governments in world: Governor13 minutes ago
-
PPP prefers public welfare than personal gains: Governor13 minutes ago
-
Strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan is guarantor of Kashmiris’ freedom movement's success: AJK PM33 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order in missing citizen case33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's first 3-day 'Sirat Festival' to take place from Sept 2043 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner felicitates Shahzaib Rindh for winning Karate Combat KC-49 Championship in Singapo ..43 minutes ago
-
Mainly hot and dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD43 minutes ago
-
Chairman PAEC extends felicitations to China on 40 years of IAEA membership43 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved through UN resolution: Asif53 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 accused in injured condition after encounter53 minutes ago
-
HFP organises Naunehal Seerat Conference53 minutes ago