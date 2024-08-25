CM’s Sarkain Bahal Punjab Khushal program going on in full swing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The recently initiated Sarkain Bahal Punjab Khushal Program of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is going on in full swing in the province, including South Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Mr Sohaib Ahmed Bherth has been working to complete the project within the stipulated time so that people of the province could avail better travel opportunities along with saving time. In this regard, he has been visiting all districts of Punjab to monitor the initiative. He visited Sahiwal, Okara and Khanewal districts to observe ongoing road schemes.

During his visit to Sahiwal district, Commissioner and DC briefed the minister about construction of the dual carriageway from Sheik Fazal to Chichawatni (25.

15 km) for which an amount of Rs3927 million has been released. Sohaib Ahmed Bherth also inspected Adda Bootipal road (4.5 km) and directed to gear up the pace of work. He also directed the Highway team to get the technocrat opinion of LBDC Canal bridge. He also inspected old GT road in Sahiwal city and directed to work on the plan of road repair. Furthermore, he visited Okara district where he was briefed about fifteen ongoing projects. He observed construction work of old GT road, rehabilitation of Satgarah to Syedwala road and Rao Sikandar Iqbal road. Moreover, he paid visit to the house of MPA Usama Ahmed in Khanewal and offered condolences on the death of his father.