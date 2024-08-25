Open Menu

CM’s Sarkain Bahal Punjab Khushal Program Going On In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

CM’s Sarkain Bahal Punjab Khushal program going on in full swing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The recently initiated Sarkain Bahal Punjab Khushal Program of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is going on in full swing in the province, including South Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Mr Sohaib Ahmed Bherth has been working to complete the project within the stipulated time so that people of the province could avail better travel opportunities along with saving time. In this regard, he has been visiting all districts of Punjab to monitor the initiative. He visited Sahiwal, Okara and Khanewal districts to observe ongoing road schemes.

During his visit to Sahiwal district, Commissioner and DC briefed the minister about construction of the dual carriageway from Sheik Fazal to Chichawatni (25.

15 km) for which an amount of Rs3927 million has been released. Sohaib Ahmed Bherth also inspected Adda Bootipal road (4.5 km) and directed to gear up the pace of work. He also directed the Highway team to get the technocrat opinion of LBDC Canal bridge. He also inspected old GT road in Sahiwal city and directed to work on the plan of road repair. Furthermore, he visited Okara district where he was briefed about fifteen ongoing projects. He observed construction work of old GT road, rehabilitation of Satgarah to Syedwala road and Rao Sikandar Iqbal road. Moreover, he paid visit to the house of MPA Usama Ahmed in Khanewal and offered condolences on the death of his father.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Rao Sikandar Iqbal Visit Road Sahiwal Okara Khanewal Chichawatni All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan