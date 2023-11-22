Open Menu

CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell Takes Notice Of Collective Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Chief Minister's Secretariat Complaint Cell has taken notice of the collective problems faced by the people in various areas of the province including the provincial capital Quetta and has sought a report from the concerned departments on Wednesday

On the complaint of irresponsible driving by the driver of the green bus service in Quetta, the Transport Department and administrative officers have informed that the green bus service in Quetta is running under public private partnership (PPP).

The private company has suspended the bus driver Abdul Ghani for irresponsible behavior. Green buses are monitored by the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Committee of the Transport Department and the PPP Authority and an effective joint monitoring system is in place to maintain high quality of service,

