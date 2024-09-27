Open Menu

CM's Shrimp Farming Vision To Settle Barren Lands Of Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision is to settle the barren lands of Punjab.

She expressed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Thai Union, in which both sides agreed to work together for the promotion of shrimp farming.

The Senior Minister said agriculture and farmers will get development through modern farming, adding with the encouragement of shrimp farming, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has included Punjab in the list of the modern world in terms of modern farming.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that apart from earning a billion Dollars in foreign exchange, thousands of youths will get employment from the start of shrimp farming, that is being started.

She informed the first production of prawns will be obtained in October, adding God willing, barren lands will be inhabited. The senior Minister said that the agricultural research and development and skill project will be implemented with RsRs8.5 billion.

The government will help in providing seeds and feed for the promotion of shrimp production, she added.

Farmers will get interest-free loans for hatchery, that would help develop farmers and agriculture sector, the minister said adding government will help farmers in farm processing and feed as well as storage.

Graduate youth will be given opportunities in research centers through universities, land will be leased for business under the shrimp project.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said that incentives will be given to the private sector for the promotion of shrimp farming. She stressed in view of the diversity of Punjab's food basket, that shrimp farming is the need of our farmers, while the local population will get new opportunities for employment and business. In this connection International experts are being hired for training, she informed.

In the meeting, issues related to the initiation and production of shrimp farming in Punjab, shrimp hatcheries, research, export, demand and supply chain and training of local farmers were discussed.

Maryam Aurangzeb thanked the Thai delegation and Rawa for their technical assistance in shrimp farming.

