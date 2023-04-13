UrduPoint.com

CM's Special Assistant For Expediting Social Welfare Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

CM's Special Assistant for expediting social welfare activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat and Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Salma Begum Thursday issued directives to District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) to expedite welfare activities and perform their duties with full responsibilities.

She issued these directives while chairing a monthly progress review meeting of the DSWOs of the province held at the committee room of Directorate of Social Welfare. The meeting was attended by all the DSWOs.

The DSWO one by one gave a detailed presentation regarding their social activities and progress of their concerned district.

During the presentation, Ramadan iftar dastarkhwan program, rehabilitation centers, welfare homes, shelter homes, special education complex, working women hostel, vocational training centers, institute for visually impaired children and other social welfare activities on district level were briefly discussed.

The DSWOs also informed the caretaker special assistant regarding different issues and challenges being faced by them in their district offices. Salam Begum assured to solve DSWOs issues and said that it is the responsibility of everyone to help and assist needy people of the society.

