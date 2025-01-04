HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Abdul Jabbar Khan has said protecting the food Department from corruption is the government's top priority besides encouraging the dutiful, clean and competent officers to perform.

While visiting a warehouse of wheat here on Saturday, Khan said the officials would ensure that gunny bags were supplied equitably to farmers in the next harvest season in addition to efforts to ensure adequate wheat storage.

He said that the Sindh government was already taking active measures to immediately remove the shortfall of gunny sacks and to stock ample quantities of the sacks for the upcoming wheat season.

Khan expressed his determination and said that in the next harvest not only they would save wheat from being wasted, but would also prevent financial losses to the government.

He told that he was inspecting various godowns to check the preparedness of the facilities to stock huge quantities of wheat supplies.

He warned the officials that any kind of complaints or negligence would not be tolerated.

The Special Assistant also heard complaints of the employees and assured of quick redressal.

