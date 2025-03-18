CM’s special assistant reviews Nighaban Ramzan Package implementation

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab's Special Assistant for Price Control, Salma Butt, has stated that for the first time in Punjab’s history, Rs 30 billion under the "Nighaban Ramzan Package" is being distributed in cash to 3 million deserving households at their doorstep, benefiting a total of 18 million people.

She made these remarks while speaking to the media during her visit to the Sahulat Model Bazaar set up at University Road, Sargodha on Tuesday. Salma Butt said under "Nighaban Ramzan Package" so far Rs 23.5 billion were disbursed.

She highlighted that 18,000 agents were designated for cash distribution across the province while strict action was taken against malpractice, resulting in FIRs being lodged against 237 agents and 64 cash points being sealed due to illegal deductions. Salma Butt also informed that payment orders issued under the Names of deceased individuals were transferred to their widows. Additionally, the DVS system had been activated for elderly individuals facing biometric issues, while those with expired ID cards are being facilitated through the poll system. She emphasized that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s vision is to ensure that financial assistance reaches beneficiaries while preserving their dignity.

Highlighting the transparency of the initiative, she stated that payment orders are issued solely in the name of the entitled person to maximize the impact of the Ramzan relief program.

She also praised the district administration for the efficient distribution of funds in a short period.

In response to a query, Salma Butt revealed that 80 Sahulat Ramzan Bazaars were established across Punjab, including 8 in Sargodha, offering essential food items at prices lower than the official rates. So far, 6.5 million people have benefited from these markets. She further mentioned that a pricing mechanism is being devised to regulate mutton and beef prices, while a crackdown against sugar hoarders is also underway.

During her visit to the Sahulat Ramzan Bazaar, she inspected each stall, reviewed the prices and quality of essential commodities, and interacted with shoppers to gauge their satisfaction.

On the occasion,citizens appreciated CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and the district administration for ensuring the availability of essential goods at reduced prices.

Earlier, Salma Butt distributed payment orders to beneficiaries at Mela Mandi Road and reviewed the cash disbursement process at an agent’s office in Hussain Chowk, inquiring about any deductions made from payments.

Later, she chaired a meeting at the DC office, where she was briefed on price control measures, the Nighaban Ramzan Package, and the operation of Sahulat Ramzan Bazaars.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Waseem, Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Syed Asad Abbas Sherazi, and officials from the food, industry, and market committees, with all assistant commissioners joining via video link.