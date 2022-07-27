(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Karim Tordher on Industries and Investments visited the proposed site for Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Daraban D I Khan.

Accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak, he was welcomed by Tehsil Mayor, Umer Amin Gandapur.

CEO-KPEZDMC briefed him on the master plan of the zone and recent developments made regarding land of the proposed SEZ.

Located within close proximity to the main CPEC route (M- 14 Hakla, D I Khan Motorway, M14) and Mainline Package 1 of rail-track dualization (ML 1), Daraban proposed SEZ lies within the limits of KP provinces but has easy access to two provinces of Pakistan i.

e. Punjab and Balochistan, he was informed.

Spanning over 3000 Acres land, Daraban SEZ is the biggest economic zone of KP.

The proposed SEZ is being developed and managed by KPEZDMC with the provincial government's vision of promoting the industrial sector in the province of KP.

The CM's aide was told that investment in Daraban SEZ is best for exporting goods to Central Asia and the rest of world as well as reaping benefits from selling within the Pakistani markets.

SACM also visited the under construction Almaan Siyam Sugar Mill in D I Khan and was briefed by the management of the sugar mill on the project.

It was informed that the project was near to completion and would start production this year and would generate 1500 direct employment opportunities.