UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Special Programme To Provide Facilities In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:44 PM

CM's special programme to provide facilities in Lahore

The Punjab government will launch the Chief Minister's special programme for solving problems of Lahore city and provide the best facilities to its dwellers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab government will launch the Chief Minister's special programme for solving problems of Lahore city and provide the best facilities to its dwellers.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, the chief minister ordered for finalising a comprehensive plan in this regard. He said members of the National and provincial assemblies would also be taken on board.

He ordered for devising a strategy to solve the parking problems in the city. He termed the Lahore city the heart of the country and a hub of economic activities, and therefore its problems should be solved on priority.

Usman Buzdar said that work regarding construction and repair of the city roads should be completed at the earliest besides restoring street-lights. Practical steps should be taken after an effective planning to end encroachments and special attention should be paid to traffic management, he said.

The CM ordered for running a campaign against beggars in the city and making arrangements for lodging the detained beggars at special places set up for them.

He also ordered for taking action against elements involved in drug-peddling.

The CM asked for preparing a plan for beautification of the provincial metropolis and ordered for expediting work on the project of underground water tank construction. Special measures should be taken to save people from stray dogs, he said.

Usman Buzdar said the development projects had been initiated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, keeping in view the genuine needs of people. These projects would provide relief to masses in a real sense, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Water Traffic Tank Hub From Government Best

Recent Stories

Housing Secretary directs PHA for early completion ..

12 minutes ago

No arrest be made in every case after amendments i ..

12 minutes ago

SEHA, Emirates Red Crescent sign cooperation agree ..

26 minutes ago

Ringleader of Ladi gang killed

15 minutes ago

German President Meets Rescuers in Flooded Erftsta ..

15 minutes ago

Special steps taken to curb crime and criminals, C ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.