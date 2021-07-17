(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government will launch the Chief Minister's special programme for solving problems of Lahore city and provide the best facilities to its dwellers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab government will launch the Chief Minister's special programme for solving problems of Lahore city and provide the best facilities to its dwellers.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, the chief minister ordered for finalising a comprehensive plan in this regard. He said members of the National and provincial assemblies would also be taken on board.

He ordered for devising a strategy to solve the parking problems in the city. He termed the Lahore city the heart of the country and a hub of economic activities, and therefore its problems should be solved on priority.

Usman Buzdar said that work regarding construction and repair of the city roads should be completed at the earliest besides restoring street-lights. Practical steps should be taken after an effective planning to end encroachments and special attention should be paid to traffic management, he said.

The CM ordered for running a campaign against beggars in the city and making arrangements for lodging the detained beggars at special places set up for them.

He also ordered for taking action against elements involved in drug-peddling.

The CM asked for preparing a plan for beautification of the provincial metropolis and ordered for expediting work on the project of underground water tank construction. Special measures should be taken to save people from stray dogs, he said.

Usman Buzdar said the development projects had been initiated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, keeping in view the genuine needs of people. These projects would provide relief to masses in a real sense, he added.