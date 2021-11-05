(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot board of Management (BoM) Chairman Engineer Asim Munir has welcomed the statement of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar that more than 150 new industrial units would be established in M-3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone in the next one year.

He said we must complete estimation and production of skilled manpower to cater to the immediate needs of the industrial units.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create maximum jobs for the unemployed youth in the private sector and said that only this segment of the economy had potential to create new jobs proportionate to our population growth.

He said that Ali Salman Chairman TEVTA Punjab was already implementing his strategy in the most successful manner to create skill manpower for the existing as well as for the new industrial units. He said that 150 units were being established in Faisalabad, hence Chairman TEVTA must entrust that task to a competent team including officials of TEVTA Faisalabad to identify the sector-wise requirement of skilled manpower.