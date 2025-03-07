Open Menu

CM’s Vision Is To Provide Relief To Low-income Group: Salma Butt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 08:13 PM

CM’s vision is to provide relief to low-income group: Salma Butt

Special Assistant to the CM Punjab for Price Control and Commodities Management Salma Butt visited the Model Ramadan Bazaar, Jhang Road here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the CM Punjab for Price Control and Commodities Management Salma Butt visited the Model Ramadan Bazaar, Jhang Road here on Friday.

She inspected prices, quality and stock of edible items and expressed her satisfaction. She talked to the buyers present in the bazaar and inquired about prices of various edible items.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir briefed the Special Assistant on the measures taken for Ramadan Bazaars, price control management and Nigheban Ramadan package.

Special Assistant Salma Butt while talking to the media on the occasion, said that this time, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given two types of Ramadan packages to the citizens. One is pay orders under the Nigheban Ramadan Package and the second is Model Ramadan Bazaars.

She said that CM Punjab’s vision is to provide relief to low-income groups in the province.

Salam Butt said that those involved in artificial inflation in the month of Ramadan do not deserve any leniency.

There is no example of provision of the Rs 30 billion Ramadan package for 3 million families by the Punjab government, she said, adding that sugar is available at Rs 130 per kg, while flour and other food items are also available at a much lower price in the model bazaar.

She said that first time pay orders of Rs 10,000 are being delivered to each eligible and deserving family at their doorsteps in the province. Salma Butt said that 96 cases have been registered against the elements involved in deductions in pay orders.

Later, she distributed pay orders among the citizens by visiting door to door in the Jhang Road area.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Deputy Commissioners Revenue Muhammad Usman Ghuman, Assistant Commissioner City Atiqullah, Deputy Director Local Government Shahzad Akram, Secretary Market Committee Omar Azhar Kamboh, In-charge Ramadan Bazaar Muhammad Zahid were also present.

Recent Stories

CM’s vision is to provide relief to low-income g ..

CM’s vision is to provide relief to low-income group: Salma Butt

2 minutes ago
 480-kg substandard ghee destroyed

480-kg substandard ghee destroyed

9 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari resolves to advance wom ..

President Asif Ali Zardari resolves to advance women's rights

9 minutes ago
 British High Commission honors young climate story ..

British High Commission honors young climate storytellers on Commonwealth Day

9 minutes ago
 Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashm ..

Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Azad Ja ..

15 minutes ago
 PHA provides health-enhancing activities to youth

PHA provides health-enhancing activities to youth

9 minutes ago
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat susp ..

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat suspends superintendent of examina ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC orders to formulate policy for converting dies ..

LHC orders to formulate policy for converting diesel buses to electric

9 minutes ago
 Chinese ambassador calls on PM, discuss ties

Chinese ambassador calls on PM, discuss ties

9 minutes ago
 SAU’s Malir Farm achieves global certification a ..

SAU’s Malir Farm achieves global certification as a model farm

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique warn ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique warn of no tolerance for negligenc ..

9 minutes ago
 LWMC implementing Ramadan Sanitation Plan

LWMC implementing Ramadan Sanitation Plan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan