CM’s vision is to provide relief to low-income group: Salma Butt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the CM Punjab for Price Control and Commodities Management Salma Butt visited the Model Ramadan Bazaar, Jhang Road here on Friday.

She inspected prices, quality and stock of edible items and expressed her satisfaction. She talked to the buyers present in the bazaar and inquired about prices of various edible items.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir briefed the Special Assistant on the measures taken for Ramadan Bazaars, price control management and Nigheban Ramadan package.

Special Assistant Salma Butt while talking to the media on the occasion, said that this time, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given two types of Ramadan packages to the citizens. One is pay orders under the Nigheban Ramadan Package and the second is Model Ramadan Bazaars.

She said that CM Punjab’s vision is to provide relief to low-income groups in the province.

Salam Butt said that those involved in artificial inflation in the month of Ramadan do not deserve any leniency.

There is no example of provision of the Rs 30 billion Ramadan package for 3 million families by the Punjab government, she said, adding that sugar is available at Rs 130 per kg, while flour and other food items are also available at a much lower price in the model bazaar.

She said that first time pay orders of Rs 10,000 are being delivered to each eligible and deserving family at their doorsteps in the province. Salma Butt said that 96 cases have been registered against the elements involved in deductions in pay orders.

Later, she distributed pay orders among the citizens by visiting door to door in the Jhang Road area.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Deputy Commissioners Revenue Muhammad Usman Ghuman, Assistant Commissioner City Atiqullah, Deputy Director Local Government Shahzad Akram, Secretary Market Committee Omar Azhar Kamboh, In-charge Ramadan Bazaar Muhammad Zahid were also present.