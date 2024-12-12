Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's policy of zero tolerance against air pollution was being implemented in letter and spirit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's policy of zero tolerance against air pollution was being implemented in letter and spirit.

In a press release, issued on Thursday, she said the Environment Protection Department (EPD) intensified operations against non-zigzag brick-kilns and industries contributing to pollution. Several brick-kilns had been demolished, and industrial units sealed during these operations, she added.

In Layyah, four non-zigzag kilns were demolished, and two more in Pakpattan, bringing the total to six. In Lahore, five industrial units (including an engineering works unit, a construction site, and a washing unit) were sealed. Elsewhere in Punjab, five additional units (three chemical units, one oil mill, and one food unit) were also sealed, totaling ten closures. Furthermore, one non-zigzag kiln each was demolished in Layyah and Jhang, making a total of two.

In Lahore, two marble cutting units were sealed, while four industrial units in Punjab (two chipboard units, one kiln, and one stone crusher) were also sealed, bringing the total to six closures. During a special campaign in Lahore, 55 industrial units were inspected, with two being sealed. Inspections of commercial generators and marble cutting machines resulted in the sealing of one generator and two additional marble cutting units.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stressed that the government was committed to its zero-tolerance policy for environmental protection. She stated that impartial actions against air pollution would continue. Drawing inspiration from China’s successful anti-smog strategies, she highlighted the importance of adopting similar measures, including modern Zigzag technology, clean energy projects, and strict industrial regulations.

"The aim is to win the war against pollution and provide the public with a clean and healthy environment," she added. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is focused on transitioning kilns to advanced technology, promoting clean energy, regulating vehicular emissions, and increasing public awareness. The government is also providing subsidies to industries for adopting eco-friendly technology.

As part of the effort, 4,000 additional smart seeders will be distributed to farmers to curb stubble burning, following the earlier provision of 1,000 super seeders. Citywide initiatives, including wet sweeping, water sprinkling, and garbage bin cleaning, are underway. Awareness campaigns in schools and universities are being conducted to educate the youth about environmental conservation.

The Senior Provincial Minister urged citizens to report illegal kilns and polluting industrial units by calling 1373 to ensure immediate action.

