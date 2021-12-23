Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday assured the CNG Association to present its proposed recommendations, smart load management plan before the prime minister in his meeting with him

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday assured the CNG Association to present its proposed recommendations, smart load management plan before the prime minister in his meeting with him.

In a meeting with CNG Association representatives, he said the issues being faced by CNG Association would be resolved on priority, according to a news release.

In the meeting CNG Association representatives including Mumtaz Jatoi, Dr Prashtam, Roshan Lal and Sameer while Sindh Assembly members Bilal Ghaffar and Nand Kumar were also present.

Expressing their concerns over the closure of CNG, the representatives of association presented a working paper on Smart Load Management Plan.