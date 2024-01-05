Open Menu

CNG Closed Till Jan 31 To Ensure Uninterrupted Gas Supply To Domestic Consumers: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir on Friday imposed a ban on the operation of CNG pumps till January 31 to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers.

A notification issued here said that the DC has imposed section 144 and ordered the closure of CNG pumps within the premises of district Peshawar with immediate effect, adding that anyone to be found violating this order would proceed under section 188 P.

P.C.

It further said that the decision has been in the light of the order of the Peshawar High Court about the provision of gas to domestic consumers on a priority basis and in pursuance of a letter of SNGPL, dated January 04 wherein the company pointed out the acute gas shortage in the district due to huge gap between demand and supply.

