CNG Closure Creates Shortage Of Vans At Intercity Hiace Stop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

CNG closure creates shortage of vans at intercity Hiace stop

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The supply of Compressed National Gas (CNG) has been suspended to the gas stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to which shortage of vans was witnessed at capital's main transport terminal in G-9 Markaz.

The vans were not completing their routes and shortage/unavailability of transportation had compelled passengers including women, students and other commuters to wait in long queues.

Talking to APP, a passenger Abidullah said that the transport managers of the stop increase the fares even on the minor hike in the prices of petroleum products but they were unable to manage the situation when the CNG supply has been suspended.

He said that fares of long-route vehicles are decided according to the prices of petrol and diesel, therefore, suspension of CNG should not affect the routine of Hiace routes.

Another passenger, Zubair Khan said that it is an ethical responsibility of the transporters to facilitate the passengers with proper seating arrangement and manage a queue system on a first-come, first-served basis in difficult times like weekends, gazetted holidays and fuel issues.

When contacted by the management of the Hiace stop, a staffer Samad Khan told APP that Hiace stop was important as it provides transportation services from Islamabad to Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur and Peshawar. "There were 26 vans for Haripur, while 35 to 40 vans provide services on daily basis on the routes of Abbottabad, Peshawar and Mansehra", he maintained.

He informed that due to the non-availability of CNG, drivers were reluctant to complete the routes as their profit margin dropped miserably. He said that petrol is expensive and it is not preferred by the transporters.

Answering a question, he said that the transporters had tuned their vans according to CNG and now they were maintaining the vehicles for petrol. "After the proper maintenance of vehicles the issue of van's shortage will be resolved in a few days", he said.

