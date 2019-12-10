CNG cylinder banned in school vans

The district administration here Tuesday imposed ban over installation and use of CNG cylinders in vehicles carrying schools children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration here Tuesday imposed ban over installation and use of CNG cylinders in vehicles carrying schools children.

In a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Ali Mohammad Asghar stated that ban had been imposed under section 144 and usage of CNG cylinder and kits would be prohibited on every vehicles of all the schools' transport.

The step has been taken to save human lives and over running dilapidated transport by schools situated across the district.

Meanwhile, the general public appreciated the step taken by the administration regarding ban on use of CNG cylinders in school's vans and demanded strict actions against violators.