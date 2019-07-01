UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNG Dealers Reject Unmatched Gas Price Hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:07 PM

CNG dealers reject unmatched gas price hike

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) may opt for a countrywide strike against unprecedented hike in the tariff of natural gas, a leader of the CNG sector said Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) may opt for a countrywide strike against unprecedented hike in the tariff of natural gas, a leader of the CNG sector said Monday.The extraordinary hike of thirty-one percent in the tariff of natural gas will leave the CNG sector bankrupt and thousands jobless, said Central Chairman of APCNGA Brig.

Iftikhar Ahmed (Retd).He said that the decision will not only hurt masses and existing businesses using gas but it will also put future investment in jeopardy that includes the construction of LNG terminals with the help of foreign investments.He said that CNG dealers in three provinces of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased the price of CNG up to Rs 22 per kg while the price in Punjab has seen an upward revision of Rs03.The province of Punjab is using imported gas which has attracted five percent Customs duty in the budget that has translated into Rs03, he clarified.

The leader of the CNG sector said that we have rejected the increased price for gas which will increase the consumption of costly petrol that will erode the forex reserves.Brig.

Iftikhar Ahmed said that the current government has increased the price of energy eleven times in ten months damaging masses, industry and agriculture.The economic activities are going down with the passage of every day, he said, adding that the private sector can only pay taxes and provide jobs when their businesses are running.He said that budget proposals forwarded by the APCNGA were not accepted and now we will inform Minister of Petroleum and Minister of Finance about our reservations to save CNG sector from total destruction.Iftikhar informed that he has summoned an emergency meeting of the general body on July 02 at Islamabad in which future course of action will be finalised which include nation-wide strike.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad IMF CNG Petrol Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Punjab Budget Agriculture Vehicles Sale Bani Same Price Iftikhar Ahmed May July Gas 2019 Market All From Government Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

NAB initiates inquiry against senior GM Railway

5 minutes ago

PPP leaders termed PTI Govt Part-2 of Musharraf re ..

5 minutes ago

Sanctions Unlikely to Resolve Cyprus-Turkey Row on ..

40 seconds ago

Cypriot Senior Lawmaker Hopes Cyprus Talks to Resu ..

42 seconds ago

Property dealers deceived aged lady in Islamabad

43 seconds ago

ANF arrests PML (N) leader Rana Sana

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.