CNG Dealers Warn Of Approaching Court If Special Gas Relief Package Not Announced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Office bearers and owners of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Associations in Khyber Pakhtunknhwa here on Tuesday warn of moving court after Eid-ul-Fitr if special gas tariff relief package for corona lockdown hit CNG sector was not announced forthwith.

Addressing a joint Press conference here on Tuesday, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz along with Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association, Fazal Muqeem Khan and Chairman Real CNG Association Hammad Khan and other office bearers said delaying tactics are being in provision of relief to coronavirus hit CNG sector, which was unbearable and unacceptable to them.

They said CNG is the only sector, which is environment friendly and helpful in eradication of pollution, besides more than 0.5million employees and their families were associated with this important sector.

Despite the fact the CNG is completely neglected due to which people are being faced with several financial crisis attached with the sector, they added.

The participants said apathy toward CNG sector, which is a prime source of employment for large number of people is highly regrettable and deplorable.

They added that the investment worth millions of rupees in CNG sector will go into waste, if policy is not changed toward this sector.

They furthermore maintained owing to prolonged lockdown, the business and commercial activities are adversely affected whereas CNG sector also badly hit by corona lockdown, especially a visible disparity of prices between CNG and petrol emerged after gradual decrease in oil rates.

Maqsood Pervaiz urged the government to announce a special gas tariff relief package for corona lockdown hit CNG sector while keeping in view prevailing circumstances.

SCCI chief demanded the natural gas tariff for CNG sector, which is being charged Rs1283 per MMBUTU, should be reduced at Rs700 per MMBUTU (special gas tariff) for CNG sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He furthermore asked to charge sale tax on cost of gas only @ 17 percent, while seeking 4 percent income tax exemption as well.

The chamber president called to charge electricity tariff on general industrial tariff. He also demanded to allow payment of upcoming month gas bill of May, June and July in next 12 months equal installments in order to rescue the CNG industry in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Maqsood Pervaiz said the special relief financial package will not only prevent the CNG industry from further declining or closure but it will also maintain parity between CNG and petrol.

Fazal Muqeem Khan and Hammad Khan also spoke on the occasion and demanded of the government to announce special gas relief package and fulfillment of all their genuine demands, if not do so, they will move the court after Eid-ul-Fitr to get relief for corona lockdown hit CNG sector.

