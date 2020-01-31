CNG outlets to get another 60-hour opening round from Monday

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, operating in Punjab and Potohar region including Islamabad, would get another round of 60-hour uninterrupted supply from Monday morning, after being closed down on Friday at 8 pm

"The CNG stations will reopen on Monday for a period of 60 hours, from Monday 8 am to Wednesday 8 pm," All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghiyas Paracha said in a brief statement here on Friday.