CNG owners express gratitude to governor for resolving issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Peshawar CNG owners on Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali here at the Governor House and expressed gratitude for resolving the issue of low gas pressure at CNG stations.

The delegation felicitated the governor over his appointment and completing one month at his office.

They presented a gift of an antique gun to the governor as an expression of gratitude for his fruitful efforts in this regard.