CNG owners stag protest against closure of filling stations in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Abbottabad Mansehra CNG station owners on Saturday staged a protest against the closure of the gas station in the region.

They protested in front of the Abbottabad Press Club. They said that the decision of closing of gas stations was totally wrong which had created unemployment as most of the public transport vehicles were running on CNG. They appealed the government to reconsider its decision.

On the request of General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara region, the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Friday closed all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations of district Abbottabad under Section 144 till January 20 to facilitate the masses.

After the drop in temperatures and severe cold in Abbottabad district, it is very difficult to cater to the need of domestic users. The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on the request of GM SNGPL decided to close the CNG station to solve the problems of the masses and notified the closure of the gas stations.

From January 06 to January 20, 2022, all CNG stations in Abbottabad District would remain closed.

Earlier, during the month of December 2021, the SNGPL Hazara region issued a load management plan in a bid to facilitate the domestic consumer and allowed CNG stations of the region to operate for 7 hours a day from 9 am to 4 pm.