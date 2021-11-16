UrduPoint.com

CNG Price Increases By Rs10.30 Per Kg: Paracha

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:15 PM

CNG price increases by Rs10.30 per kg: Paracha

Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Tuesday said the price of CNG had surged by Rs 10.30 per kilogram mainly due to the recent increase in general sales tax (GST) of the commodity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Tuesday said the price of CNG had surged by Rs 10.30 per kilogram mainly due to the recent increase in general sales tax (GST) of the commodity.

In a statement issued here, he requested the government to bring down the GST ratio as was being done on petroleum products to facilitate consumers.

He said the CNG consumers were already facing hardships because of unprecedented increase in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in international market and devaluation of rupee against Dollar.

Paracha urged the government to promote the environment-friendly CNG industry so that the common man could get the facility of public service transport at reasonable fares and bring down the country's oil import bill.

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Import Dollar Oil Man Price Gas Market All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite ..

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite higher inflation

2 minutes ago
 Merkel-Lukashenko Talk Was Concrete, Both Sides Wa ..

Merkel-Lukashenko Talk Was Concrete, Both Sides Want to Resolve Border Crisis - ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits digital revenue rural centre

Commissioner visits digital revenue rural centre

2 minutes ago
 Bone Marrow center to be inaugurated soon

Bone Marrow center to be inaugurated soon

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, MNAs discuss development projects

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss development projects

2 minutes ago
 Development funds utilization in KP registers 425% ..

Development funds utilization in KP registers 425% increase

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.