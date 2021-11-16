CNG price increases by Rs10.30 per kg: Paracha

Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Tuesday said the price of CNG had surged by Rs 10.30 per kilogram mainly due to the recent increase in general sales tax (GST) of the commodity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Tuesday said the price of CNG had surged by Rs 10.30 per kilogram mainly due to the recent increase in general sales tax (GST) of the commodity.

In a statement issued here, he requested the government to bring down the GST ratio as was being done on petroleum products to facilitate consumers.

He said the CNG consumers were already facing hardships because of unprecedented increase in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in international market and devaluation of rupee against Dollar.

Paracha urged the government to promote the environment-friendly CNG industry so that the common man could get the facility of public service transport at reasonable fares and bring down the country's oil import bill.